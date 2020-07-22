Sections
Home / India News / Teenager detained for spreading fake news from Twitter handle identical to Tripura CM’s account

The detainee is a resident of Dhaleswar in Agartala. He tweeted a fake message on Twitter that the state government has announced reimposition of lockdown restrictions, starting Friday for the next seven days in a bid to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:19 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the Twitter handle was fake and so was the message. (PTI)

A teenage high school student (16) was detained for spreading a fake message regarding the reimposition of coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown restrictions for seven days from Friday in Tripura via a Twitter handle, which is identical to chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s micro-blogging site’s verified account.

“Looking at the situation of the pandemic, the Tripura government has decided to announce a seven-day lockdown from Friday (July 24),” the teenager had tweeted on Tuesday, masquerading as CM Deb.

However, the police managed to track down the errant teenager and he confessed to his crime during an interrogation.



“The boy was detained from his home on Tuesday. He has been sent to juvenile custody because he is a minor,” said Kishore Bhattacharya, in-charge, East police station, Agartala.

Later, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the Twitter handle was fake and so was the message.

Tripura Police has appealed to the public not to indulge in rumour-mongering on social media about the reimposition of lockdown restrictions or any other news related to the viral outbreak and warned stern action against rumour mongers.

