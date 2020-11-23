Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Teenager in Bhopal run over by train while taking pictures

Teenager in Bhopal run over by train while taking pictures

Police said the deceased with his new friends went to a nearby railway track in Shahpura area to click pictures to upload on social media.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The boy and his friends were taking pictures of trains from railway tracks. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

An 18-year-old boy was run over by a train in Bhopal late Saturday evening while taking pictures, police said.

The boy was identified as Arib Khan, a resident of Budaun, Uttar Pradesh. Arib shifted to Bhopal 15 days ago after taking admission in Bachelor of Pharmacy, said his cousin Sharik Khan.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya said, “Arib with his new friends went to a nearby railway track in Shahpura area to click pictures to upload on social media. When they were taking pictures, a train suddenly came from the opposite direction. His friends ran away from the track but Arib was crushed to death.”

The friends informed his cousin Sharik and police.

The police sent the body for post mortem and also recovered a camera on Sunday morning.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Nov 23, 2020 13:01 IST
Kerala withdraws controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Nov 23, 2020 12:50 IST
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
Nov 23, 2020 12:54 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 10:56 IST

latest news

‘Proper perspectives needed’: Saifuddin Soz on questions raised by Kapil Sibal
Nov 23, 2020 13:07 IST
On battleground Twitter, BJP, TMC target each other with old videos
Nov 23, 2020 13:06 IST
Anushka shoots for ad through pregnancy, will return to work by May 2021
Nov 23, 2020 13:02 IST
As Biden moves ahead with Cabinet, Trump hopes likely to dim in key states
Nov 23, 2020 13:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.