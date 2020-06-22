Tejashwi Yadav blames Bihar govt as flood threat looms amid border dispute with Nepal

Leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav accused the state government of dragging its feet over flood prevention works. (ANI)

Leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Monday blamed the state government for not taking timely action to prevent likely floods during the monsoon and “putting the onus on the Centre” following the border dispute with Nepal.

“Bihar government is trying to put the onus on the Centre. They’re writing to MEA after the monsoon has arrived. The entire northern part of state is in danger of getting flooded,” ANI quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying after the state’s minister for water resources Sanjay Jha said he will sound out the ministry of external affairs about Nepal’s obstruction to flood prevention-related works.

Jha had warned that if the issue is not addressed timely then a major part of the state will be flooded.

“Our local engineers and DM are in talks with concerned authorities and now I’ll write a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, over the current situation. If this issue isn’t addressed timely, then a major part of Bihar will be flooded,” Jha said according to ANI.

This situation on the Indo-Nepal border has been tense after the country laid claim to Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in Uttarakhand.

Earlier this month, the Nepalese Parliament passed a constitutional amendment to show the disputed areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepal.

On June 12, an Indian man was killed and four others were injured after Nepalese police allegedly fired indiscriminately on them at the border near Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

The firing took place after a clash between the Indians and personnel of Nepal police at the Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border in Pipra Parsain panchayat under Sonebarsha police station of the district.