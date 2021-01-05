Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan to set off on stock-taking yatras in Bihar

Two months after the assembly election in Bihar, top politicos in the state including leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan are all set to tour different districts to assess the people’s mood and talk about their priorities in outreach exercises in the coming weeks.

Tejashwi , who is currently in New Delhi, is expected to start his yatra to be called ‘dhanyawaad yatra’ (thanksgiving tour) soon after Makar Sankranti (January 14) by visiting districts both in north and central Bihar in the first leg.

“The yatra will start in mid-January after Makar Sankranti. The opposition leader will be undertaking the tour to extend thanks to people of the state for giving the RJD and Grand alliance (GA) big support during the recently concluded polls,” said the party’s senior leader and former MLA Bhola Yadav.

He said the yatra would be stretching for several weeks with the 31-year-old scheduled to address meetings during the tour and also interact with the workers in a bid to strengthen the party for future electoral battles.

It would be interesting to watch whether Tejashwi will attack the state government or not on various issues including law and order, unemployment and development given that the RJD in recent weeks has tried to soften its approach towards the ruling JD(U) by offering it to switch over to the Grand Alliance amid the speculations of internal rift in the NDA.

Similarly, the LJP chief Chirag Paswan is also expected to launch a yatra after January 15. He has maintained a low profile after the party’s drubbing at the assembly election where it won only one seat out of nearly 150 that it contested.

Sources said the LJP chief is keen on undertaking the yatra to highlight the party’s vision of state’s development under the slogan ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ that Paswan first used during the election campaign.

Paswan junior is scheduled to start his yatra from either Gopalganj or Rohtas in mid-January and visit most of the districts in the state including the Seemanchal belt. “The LJP chief would be talking about the vision for the state’s development and also assess the party’s organisational strength during the tour as part of the party’s plan to expand its base in the state,” said Asraf Ansari, LJP spokesperson and senior leader.

Sources said chief minister Nitish Kumar is also likely to undertake a yatra in the first week of February by visiting various districts to review development works and also attend political events. The tour proposal is still tentative and a final decision would be taken soon, people familiar with the development said.

The ruling BJP has already conducted ‘dhanyawaad sabhas’ across the state in December as a part of the party’s plan to thank the voters for NDA’s win in the assembly election.