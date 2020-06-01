Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on

There was a huge rush of vehicles on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, but the AP police stopped them at the Garikapadu check-post and allowed only those who had valid passes. (ANI)

The decision of the Andhra Pradesh government not to open its borders yet for inter-state movement of vehicles and people created confusion for the commuters at the Andhra-Telangana borders on Monday, when Unlock 1, aimed at containing spread of Covid-19 came into force all over the country.

As the Telangana government issued orders on Sunday lifting restrictions on the inter-state transport and travel in line with the Centre’s latest guidelines, hundreds of people from Hyderabad and parts of Telangana left for Andhra Pradesh but were stopped by the AP police at the border check posts.

It was only at around 11 am that Andhra Pradesh’s Director General of Police Gautam Sawang issued a statement that restrictions on inter-state movement of people and goods would remain in force “till a further decision is taken by the government.”

The statement said all those who were seeking to come to Andhra from other states in private vehicles should obtain an e-pass through the government’s ‘Spandana’ web portal and undergo medical tests.

“Those seeking to come from less coronavirus-affected states will be sent to home quarantine. Those from highly-affected states will be sent to institutional quarantine for seven days and they have to undergo tests for Covid-19. If they test positive, they should be sent to hospital and if they test negative, they would have to be home quarantined for another seven days,” the DGP said, adding that these restrictions would continue till specific instructions were issued by the government.

However, even before the orders came from the DGP office, the Andhra residents held up in Hyderabad had already started for their respective places. There was a huge rush of vehicles on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, but the AP police stopped them at the Garikapadu check-post and allowed only those who had valid passes. Those who did not have passes were sent back to Hyderabad.

For people arriving by rail and air, the Andhra government made it mandatory to undergo tests either at the railway station or district reception centre near the respective station. “The seven-day institutional quarantine, followed by seven-day home quarantine, is mandatory for all those coming to AP,” state nodal officer for Covid-19 Arja Sreekanth said.

Those who were coming from abroad will have to undergo quarantine either at the state-run quarantine centres or paid quarantine facilities at hotels, he said.