Telangana, Andhra claim Covid-19 cases declining, BJP’s Daggubati Purandeshwari tests positive

Former Union minister and newly appointed national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata party Daggubati Purandeshwari tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, even as the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments claimed a steady decline in the intensity of the pandemic.

Purandeshwari, who returned from New Delhi on Tuesday, got admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad with symptoms of Covid-19 and tested positive for the virus. Her condition is stable, a party leader familiar with the development said.

Purandeshwari was inducted into the national executive committee of the BJP as a national general secretary on September 26. She is the only woman among the nine national general secretaries of the party.

“There has been a steady flow of visitors and well-wishers to her house for the last four days to greet her. She also gave interviews to the media after her elevation to the party position. In the process, she might have contracted the virus from any of the visitors in Hyderabad or Delhi,” the party leader said.

Meanwhile, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which have been reporting high number of Covid-19 cases in the last couple of months have been showing a steady decline in the incidence of the virus.

Telangana director of health G Srinivasa Rao said there has been a steady drop in the number of Covid-19 infections but it would take a few more months to get back to normalcy. “Increased testing, early diagnosis, isolation of symptomatic and asymptomatic persons were the reasons for steady decline in the incidence of the disease,” Rao said.

On Wednesday, Telangana’s Covid-19 tally stood at 1.91 lakh out of which 1.61 lakh people have recovered – the recovery rate being 84 per cent. The fatality rate is only 0.54 per cent, as against the national average of 1.56 per cent.

In the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, too, the government claimed that the Covid-19 pandemic has been declining over the last couple of weeks.

“There has been a 23.75 per cent reduction in the number of coronavirus cases in the fortnights August 30-September 12 and September 13-26. The reduction in the number of deaths was 22.5 per cent,” Special Chief Secretary (medical and health) K S Jawahar Reddy said.

About 58 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths were being reported from the rural areas in the state, while the rest from urban centres. From a high of 16.73 per cent, the infection positivity rate fell to 10.22 per cent by September 26.