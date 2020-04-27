Telangana becomes 9th state with over 1000 cases, Delhi nears 3000-mark: Covid-19 state tally

Gujarat continues to be the state with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra. (PTI)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 27,892 on Monday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 20,835 active coronavirus cases in the country, 6,184 patients have been cured or discharged while 872 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 8,000-mark while in the national capital, the number of cases near 3,000. Gujarat continues to be the state with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra.

Here’s statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 8068 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 342 deaths so far while 1076 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 3301 coronavirus cases and 313 recoveries so far. 151 people have died from the infection in the state.

Delhi

As many as 2918 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 54 people have died from the infection while 877 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 2185 on Monday. The state has reported 33 fatalities, and 518 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 2096 positive cases of coronavirus. 103 people have died from Covid-19 here while 302 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 1885 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1020 recoveries and 24 Covid-19 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh

1868 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 289 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 29 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1097 positive Covid-19 patients and 231 cases of recovery. 31 people have died.

Telangana

1002 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 280 people have made a recovery from the virus while 26 people have died from Covid-19.

West Bengal

649 people have been infected by the coronavirus in West Bengal. There have been 20 deaths and 105 recoveries in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 523. 6 people have died from the infection while 137 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 503 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths. 182 people have been cured and discharged.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 458 coronavirus cases on Monday. Kerala has witnessed 4 deaths due to Covid-19 while 338 people have successfully recovered.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 289 and 313 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 18 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 176 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 71 in Punjab.

In Bihar, 274 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 56 patients have recovered. Odisha has 103 Covid-19 positive patients, 35 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 82 Covid-19 cases, 3 patients have died and 13 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 50 coronavirus patients, 28 patients have recovered from the infection. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 22 have recovered. Assam has reported 36 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 27 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 37 cases of coronavirus and 32 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 30 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 17 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, 11 have recovered.

Ladakh has 20 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, 3 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur and Tripura had reported two coronavirus cases each, all patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.