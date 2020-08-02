Sections
Home / India News / Telangana BJP leader invites Asaduddin Owaisi to mega Ram temple event

Telangana BJP leader invites Asaduddin Owaisi to mega Ram temple event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 12:39 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Hyderabad

A Telangana BJP leader has AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi to attend the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020. (Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo )

Telangana BJP Leader and Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao has invited AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in the ‘bhoomi poojan’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomi pooja will be performed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in it and initiate construction of magnificent Ram Mandir. The place of birth of Lord Rama will be celebrated from here on with Bhavya Ram mandir, and the BJP is proud that it is in our term that this realisation of the dream of crores of Hindu’s across the world has become a reality,” Rao said.

He said objections being raised by “frivolous groups” like Leftists and AIMIM are “trivial”. “I do not think anybody needs to respond to these kinds of baseless allegations and objections because the constitution of India provides freedom of practising religion for every citizen, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no exception to that right,” he said.

“I also invite the communist leaders who are objecting and also Asaduddin Owaisi to come and participate in the bhoomi pooja. So that they can exhibit the secular fabric spirit of their own parties and their individual tolerance towards brotherhood,” he added.



Also read: MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony

“The Constitution of India provides freedom of practising religion for every citizen, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no exception to that right. In fact, he has more rights than anybody else, to perform his own religious rights and rituals as a citizen of India,” Rao said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Also read: Ram Temple marks the beginning of a new India, says RSS’ Bhaiyyaji Joshi

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which chief ministers of several states, ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others are also likely to participate.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Telangana records 66,677 cases, 540 deaths
Aug 02, 2020 13:36 IST
Friendship Day 2020: Netizens shower wishes and dedicate memes for friends
Aug 02, 2020 13:32 IST
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Aug 02, 2020 13:31 IST
Posts flood Internet as people wish their pets on Friendship Day
Aug 02, 2020 13:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.