Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao announces relief packages for those affected by rains

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday announced assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to those who lost their houses in the havoc caused by the incessant rains in the state. The minister also announced Rs 50,000 each to people whose houses were partially damaged.

“All the houses which were totally damaged in rain would be given an assistance of Rs one lakh each and partially damaged would be given Rs 50,000 each,” news agency ANI said citing a statement from the chief minister’s office.

An assistance of Rs 10,000 each was also announced for people living in low-lying areas who were affected by rain-related incidents.

“Hyderabad had not experienced such heavy rainfall in the last 100 years. We have decided to extend Rs 10,000 help to each affected poor household in low-lying areas,” KCR said.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said that as many as 70 people so far have died in rain-related incidents in last one week in the state, according to news agency PTI. As India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more heavy rains in the state for next couple of days, the minister urged people living in low-lying areas to evacuate and rush to relief and rehabilitation camps.

“IMD (India Meteorological Department) has already warned us that there would be heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. We know exactly which areas would be inundated. We are going to evacuate those colonies. We will go house by house and evacuate them. Thousands of people will be evacuated today, tomorrow and day after,” he said at a press conference.

In a preliminary estimate, the state government has totaled the damage at over Rs 5,000 crore due to the heavy rains. The Telangana government has requested an immediate release of Rs 1,380 crore from Centre, to which there has not been a response yet.