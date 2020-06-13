Telangana Congress leaders in house arrest, visit to project sites scuttled

The police took into custody several leaders even before they could visit the project sites and confined them to the guest houses. (Photo HT)

Hundreds of Congress leaders in Telangana were arrested and many others, including MPs and MLAs, were placed under house arrest by the police at different places in the state on Saturday, as they were planning to visit various irrigation projects being built on Godavari river as part of their “Jala Deeksha” programme.

As per the schedule, announced by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), the state and district-level leaders were to visit various project sites on Godavari river in the northern Telangana and highlight, what they say, corruption in the execution of projects.

PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy and MLC T Jeeva Reddy were scheduled to go to Tummidihatti on the banks of Godavari river in Adilabad district. Many others were given the task of visiting various other project sites like Dummugudem, Gouravelli, Yellampalli Sridpada Sagar project, Upper Manair dam, Devadula project and Bhimpalli project.

However, the police took into custody several leaders even before they could visit the project sites and confined them to the guest houses.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was placed under house arrest at Wyra in Khammam district, while PCC working president A Revanth Reddy was not allowed to come out of his residence in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad with the police placing vehicles all around his house. Jagga Reddy, J Kusum Kumar and Vamshichand Reddy were also placed under house arrest in Hyderabad.

Jeevan Reddy was arrested in Jagityal on his way to Tummidihatti, while Ponnam Prabhakar was stopped at the Sircilla Congress party office. Only Sampath Kumar managed to reach Gouravelli reservoir before being arrested.

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah was also arrested on his way to Sitaramasagar project while Mulug MLA Anasuya alias Seethakka was placed under house arrest in Mulugu.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad in the afternoon, PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS government was unleashing a reign of terror in the state and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was cheating the state with false claims and hollow promises.

Describing KCR’s claims on irrigation projects as lies, the PCC chief said the Congress leaders were planning to visit the project sites only to expose the government’s claims. “We are not being allowed to visit any project site on the pretext of Covid-19 pandemic, though we were going there individually by strictly following the Covid-19 guidelines,” he said.

He reminded that on June 2, too, the police had arrested several Congress leaders who were planning to visit irrigation projects on Krishna river. “The KCR government has ignored the projects already started by the previous Congress governments and took up new ones in the name of redesigning only for the sake of kickbacks,” Reddy alleged.

The PCC chief alleged that some police officials were being used by the TRS leaders to suppress the opposition. “We never expected that democracy would be trampled upon in the new state of Telangana,” he said.

He sought to know why the police had remained silent when the chief minister, his son K T Rama Rao and other ministers were openly holding meetings in violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

“Why are they stalling only the Congress leaders despite our assurance that we would strictly maintain social distance and follow other rules?” he asked.

The PCC chief said he would raise the matter with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and also with the Centre regarding the state police actions. “We shall also fight a legal battle against the state government,” he said.