Sections
Home / India News / Telangana Congress vice-president and 8-time MP Nandi Yellaiah dies of Covid-19 in Hyderabad

Telangana Congress vice-president and 8-time MP Nandi Yellaiah dies of Covid-19 in Hyderabad

He is survived by his two sons and two daughters. A prominent Dalit leader of the Congress party, Yellaiah was vice-president of the TPCC till his death.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:00 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Born on July 1, 1942 at Bholakpur in Hyderabad, Yellaiah, a prominent Dalit leader of the Congress, began his political career as a follower of former chief minister Dr Marri Channa Reddy. (HT PHOTO.)

Veteran Congress leader and eight-time parliamentarian from Telangana, Nandi Yellaiah died of a brief illness after being detected positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad on Saturday, a statement from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) said.

He was 78. He is survived by his two sons and two daughters. A prominent Dalit leader of the Congress party, Yellaiah was vice-president of the TPCC till his death.

“He was admitted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad with complaints of pneumonia on July 29. He tested positive for Covid-19 subsequently. After undergoing treatment for 10 days, he passed away at 10.30 am,” the PCC statement said.

Born on July 1, 1942 at Bholakpur in Hyderabad, Yellaiah, a prominent Dalit leader of the Congress, began his political career as a follower of former chief minister Dr Marri Channa Reddy and took part in the 1969 Telangana movement. He was a councillor in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in 1970s.



Yellaiah got elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1977, representing the Siddipet parliamentary constituency. Subsequently, he won the Lok Sabha elections from the same constituency for another four times.

In 2014, he got elected from the Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency defeating Manda Jagannatham of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. He was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha twice and also worked as a member of the state legislative council for some time.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and several other Congress leaders have mourned the death of Nandi Yellaiah.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Activist Rehana Fathima surrenders before police
Aug 08, 2020 18:55 IST
65-year-old civilian killed as Pak shells LoC villages in Poonch
Aug 08, 2020 18:54 IST
J&K chief secretary triggers political row, says none cried at politicians’ detention
Aug 08, 2020 18:51 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves recruitment proposal for over 7,000 government posts
Aug 08, 2020 18:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.