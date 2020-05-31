Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Telangana extends lockdown till June 30, opens up inter-state transport and travel

Telangana extends lockdown till June 30, opens up inter-state transport and travel

The government also decided to implement the guidelines issued by the Centre with regard to relaxations to the lockdown outside the containment zones with effect from June 8.

Updated: May 31, 2020 17:57 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

KCR also ordered that the night curfew presently being implemented from 7 pm to 7 am, be implemented from 9 pm to 5 am daily. (PTI)

While extending the lockdown in Telangana till June 30, the state government on Sunday announced removal of restrictions on inter-state transport and travel.

The government also decided to implement the guidelines issued by the Centre with regard to relaxations to the lockdown outside the containment zones with effect from June 8.

A decision to this effect was taken by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after holding discussions with senior officials including chief secretary Somesh Kumar and director general of police M Mahender Reddy in the afternoon.

A government order (GO Ms No. 72) was issued later in the evening. According to an official release from the chief minister’s office, the state government would also extend lockdown in the state till June 30.



“It was decided to implement the relaxations given to the guidelines by the Centre in all the areas except in the containment zones. The chief minister instructed the officials concerned to implement strictly the lockdown in the containment zones,” the official release said.

KCR also ordered that the night curfew presently being implemented from 7 pm to 7 am, be implemented from 9 pm to 5 am daily. No shops, establishments, except hospitals and pharmacies, will be allowed to remain open after 8 pm.

In respect of containment zones, provisions of lockdown order, which are currently in force will also stand extended till June 30.

In his orders, the chief secretary said there would be no restrictions on inter-State movement of persons with immediate effect and no separate permission would be required for such inter-state movements.

The Telangana government on May 18 had extended the lockdown in the state till May 31 with certain relaxations. However, on May 30, the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines extending lockdown in containment areas till June 30.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday appointed seven official committees to prepare blue prints with regard to phase-wise lifting of lockdown in the state.

While two committees would look into reopening of shops and establishments and revival of commercial activities in the urban and rural areas, one committee each was appointed to suggest measures for lifting of lockdown in industrial sector, agriculture, allied sectors and rural development, public transport, works pertaining to public sector undertakings and revival of activities in public and private offices.

These committees would comprise special chief secretaries, secretaries, commissioners and directors of the departments concerned, official sources said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Divyanka Tripathi shares throwback pics as an NCC cadet
May 31, 2020 18:01 IST
Virtual classes for Kerala school students from tomorrow
May 31, 2020 17:59 IST
Actor Richa Sony says she has filed a defamation case against troll
May 31, 2020 18:01 IST
Telangana extends lockdown till June 30, opens up inter-state transport and travel
May 31, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.