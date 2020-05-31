Telangana extends lockdown till June 30, opens up inter-state transport and travel

KCR also ordered that the night curfew presently being implemented from 7 pm to 7 am, be implemented from 9 pm to 5 am daily. (PTI)

While extending the lockdown in Telangana till June 30, the state government on Sunday announced removal of restrictions on inter-state transport and travel.

The government also decided to implement the guidelines issued by the Centre with regard to relaxations to the lockdown outside the containment zones with effect from June 8.

A decision to this effect was taken by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after holding discussions with senior officials including chief secretary Somesh Kumar and director general of police M Mahender Reddy in the afternoon.

A government order (GO Ms No. 72) was issued later in the evening. According to an official release from the chief minister’s office, the state government would also extend lockdown in the state till June 30.

“It was decided to implement the relaxations given to the guidelines by the Centre in all the areas except in the containment zones. The chief minister instructed the officials concerned to implement strictly the lockdown in the containment zones,” the official release said.

KCR also ordered that the night curfew presently being implemented from 7 pm to 7 am, be implemented from 9 pm to 5 am daily. No shops, establishments, except hospitals and pharmacies, will be allowed to remain open after 8 pm.

In respect of containment zones, provisions of lockdown order, which are currently in force will also stand extended till June 30.

In his orders, the chief secretary said there would be no restrictions on inter-State movement of persons with immediate effect and no separate permission would be required for such inter-state movements.

The Telangana government on May 18 had extended the lockdown in the state till May 31 with certain relaxations. However, on May 30, the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines extending lockdown in containment areas till June 30.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday appointed seven official committees to prepare blue prints with regard to phase-wise lifting of lockdown in the state.

While two committees would look into reopening of shops and establishments and revival of commercial activities in the urban and rural areas, one committee each was appointed to suggest measures for lifting of lockdown in industrial sector, agriculture, allied sectors and rural development, public transport, works pertaining to public sector undertakings and revival of activities in public and private offices.

These committees would comprise special chief secretaries, secretaries, commissioners and directors of the departments concerned, official sources said.