Telangana: Four drown to death in Godavari river in two separate incidents

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:18 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu,

Hyderabad: In two separate incidents, four persons drowned to death in Godavari river on Wednesday in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, the police said.

The accident victims had gone to the river for taking a holy dip on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of “Tholi Ekadasi”, a Hindu ritual.

The police recovered two bodies at two different places on Wednesday night and two more on Thursday morning.

Panthangi Pradeep (20), Akula Karthik (22), and Thota Ravinder (13), who lived in Lenkalgadda village under Palimela Mandal, went for a holy dip in the river on Wednesday afternoon.



“However, all three were washed away by the river’s strong water current,” said an official from Bhupalpally police station.

Expert swimmers were pressed into the rescue operation.

“Pradeep’s body was fished out late at night on Wednesday and the other two were recovered on Thursday morning,” the police said.

On Wednesday night, the body of Tungala Srisailam (21) of Pothavada in Mahadevapur was also recovered.

“We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and registered a case of accidental death. Investigations are on,” the police added.

