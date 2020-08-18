Telangana govt’s ban on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations faces stiff resistance

Sections
Despite the ban, Ganesh festival committees insist that Ganesh mandaps can be erected in apartments, gated communities and colonies.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 18:58 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to begin on August 22. (HT PHOTO)

The Telangana government’s decision to ban Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations commencing August 22 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic has run into stiff opposition from the festival committees and Bharatiya Janata Party.

A day after the state government announced that no permission would be given for public celebration of the festival by erecting Lord Ganesha mandaps (pandals) in every street of the city as was the practice in the past, the Bhagya Nagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Tuesday opposed the decision.

State minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav appealed to the people in general and youth associations in particular not to erect Ganesh mandaps but confine the celebrations to their respective homes in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hyderabad commissioner of police Anjani Kumar also announced that no idol installation or any event would be held at public places and asked the people to perform Ganesh puja at home.



However, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi general secretary Dr Bhagwanth Rao insisted that Ganesh mandaps could be erected in apartments, gated communities, function halls and bastis (colonies).

“There is no need to take any permission from the police for installation of the idols, but mere intimation to the local police station is enough,“ he said and asked home minister Mohd Mahmud Ali to communicate the message to all the police stations.

Rao, however, appealed to devotees to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines at the pandals. “At any point of time, not more than five persons would be present at the mandap maintaining social distance. Use of masks and sanitisers is a must,” he said.

The Samithi also resisted the state government’s proposal to ban the Ganesh Nimajjan (immersion of Lord Ganesha idols) processions this year. The centralised immersion procession of Lord Ganesha at the end of 11-day festivities is one of the biggest annual events of the city and draws thousands of visitors.

The government had been making massive arrangements for the centralised Ganesh Nimajjan procession up to Hussain Sagar lake every year, but due to Covid-19 pandemic, it has advised the organisers to restrict the programme to local areas.

However, Rao said a decision would be taken on Ganesh immersion procession only after ascertaining the number of Ganesh idols installed in the city. “As per the traditions, immersion has to be done only in natural waters like rivers and tanks, but not in buckets and tubs as suggested by the government,” he said.

The lone BJP lawmaker from Hyderabad T Raja Singh also strongly opposed the restrictions on Ganesh festivities.

“There have been reports that the Covid-19 pandemic might continue till next year. Does it mean the government suggests that we stop praying and celebrating till then?” he asked.

Singh, who represents Goshamahal assembly constituency in the city, also pointed out that the restrictions on Ganesh mandaps and the number of idols would hit the idol makers and artistes hard.

Accusing Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of minority appeasement, the BJP MLA wondered why the government had allowed Eid celebrations in a big way.

