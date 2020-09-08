Telangana govt to include 17 new castes in OBC list, move will benefit nearly 10,000 families

The decision was approved by the state cabinet at its meeting held under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday night. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

The Telangana government has decided to include 17 new castes in the list of Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, as per the recommendations of the Telangana state backward classes commission.

The decision was approved by the state cabinet at its meeting held under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday night.

At present, there are 112 castes in the OBC category in Telangana and they were divided into four groups – A, B, C and D depending on their backwardness with a total of 25 per cent reservations in education and employment.

Muslims are also being treated as a separate group (Group E) of OBC with a quota of four per cent for education and employment.

In the latest cabinet decision, out of the total number of 17 castes, 13 will be included in Group A of the OBC list and four more in Group D category so that people belonging to these castes would receive benefits from the government under the reservation quota.

The new castes to be included in the Group A are: Addapuvaru, Bhagavatula, Bail Kammara/Chigadi/Gadia Lohar, Eenuti/Yenati, Ganjikoti/Ganjikooti, Goud Jetti, Kaki Pagadala, Patamvaru,/Masailhlu, OAD/OD/ODD, Sonnail/Sonnayollu, Sri Kashitriya Ramajogi/Ramajogi, Dheracheerali/Telsuri/Telsoori and Tolubommalata Varu/Boppla.

And those falling under Group D are: Aheer/Aheeryalu, Govili/Govill/Gouli, Kullakadigi/Kullikadigi/Chittem and Taroollu/Soma Vamasa Kshatriya.

An official familiar with the development said all these 17 castes to be included in the OBC list are the “Most Backward Classes (MBC)” who are mostly nomadic and semi-nomadic groups and had never been provided with any kind of reservations in the past.

The Telangana OBC commission headed by Burra Ramulu made an extensive study of the sociological condition of the most backward communities for nearly two and a half years. Apparently, the commission shortlisted 23 such castes and sub-castes during the study and finalised 17 castes that deserved reservations. The commission submitted its report in July 2019.

“This is a historic decision. It will benefit as many as 9,839 families belonging to these 17 castes. We are deeply indebted to the Telangana government,” said Mohan Chowhan, president of MBC Welfare Association, after meeting Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday along with the representatives of all the 17 castes.

KTR assured that the government would extend all kinds of support to the OBC groups which had been hitherto neglected and deprived of all reservation benefits.