Telangana man kills 5-year old daughter of a woman he was stalking

Karunakar slit the throat of the 5-year old girl with a knife, leading to her death. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A five-year old girl from Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district was killed on Thursday by a man who had allegedly been stalking her mother, over suspicion that she had an affair with another man, the police said.

The incident happened at around 12.30 pm at Vihari Homes Colony at Pocharam village of Ghatkesar block, about 20 km from Hyderabad. Karunakar (35), who killed the girl by slitting her throat with a sharp knife, also attempted suicide by slashing his own throat, but the police arrived in time and shifted him to a local hospital.

The Ghatkesar police said they were investigating all angles including an alleged affair between the girl’s mother and Karunakar, who had been her Facebook friend for the last two years.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman, who has been staying at Pocharam along with her husband and their five-year old daughter, had also been in friendship with another man Rajasekhar from Siricilla on Facebook.

Karunakar had been regularly visiting her house and suspected her to have developed intimacy with Rajasekhar of late. On Thursday, he found her talking to Rajasekhar at her house. On seeing Karunakar, Rajasekhar went into a bathroom and locked himself.

“An agitated Karunakar threatened to kill the woman’s daughter if Rajasekhar did not come out. Later, in a fit of rage, he slit the throat of the girl with a knife. When her mother raised an alarm, Rajasekhar came out of the bathroom and fled the house. On hearing the noise, the neighbours rushed there only to find the girl in a pool of blood and her mother in an unconscious state. Karunakar came out shouting and tried to cut his own throat, but the neighbours prevented him,” the police said.

The police soon rushed to the spot and took Karunakar into custody. They shifted him and the woman into the hospital. The girl’s body was also shifted to Hyderabad for post mortem.

Malkajgiri deputy commissioner of police Rakshita K Murthy, ACP Narasimha Reddy and Ghatkesar inspector P Raghuveer Reddy went to the colony and made enquiries with the neighbours.

The DCP, who is supervising the investigation, said the facts of the case were still being ascertained. “The woman is under treatment and is not in a position to talk. Her husband is also in a state of shock. Unless they speak out, we cannot disclose what exactly happened and the reasons behind such gruesome killing,” she said.