Telangana pegs flood damage at Rs 9,400 cr as Central team visits Hyderabad

The Telangana government on Thursday projected an estimated loss of crops, properties and infrastructure to the extent of around Rs 9,400 crore due to recent heavy rains and flash floods in the state.

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar made a presentation to a five-member central team led by Praveen Vasishta, joint secretary in the Union ministry of finance on the extent of damage caused due to floods. A photo exhibition was arranged to depict the damages caused by the floods.

The team, including R B Kaul, consultant, Union ministry of finance, K Manoharan, director, agriculture, S K Kushwaha, senior executive from transport and highways department and M Raghuram from Union ministry of water resources, went round several flood-affected areas in Hyderabad to assess the magnitude of the damage.

At an interaction with the central team later, the chief secretary said the damage to public infrastructure was enormous. While the loss to crops was estimated at Rs 8,633 crore, loss to roads was estimated to be around Rs 222 crore. In Greater Hyderabad, the loss to the properties and roads is estimated to be around Rs 567 crore, he said.

He said the state government had released Rs 550 crore for immediate flood relief measures and requested the central team to recommend liberal assistance from the Centre.

Officials of various departments told the central team that there was an excess rainfall during the last 10 days, resulting in flooding of several residential colonies. The damage was more in Hyderabad and the surrounding districts. There were major breaches to three major tanks coupled with flooding in Musi river which inundated all low-lying areas.

Earlier, the central team inspected the restoration works at Chandrayangutta, including repairs to road over bridge and removal of debris from nalas. The residents brought to the notice of the team members that flood water had entered their houses up to the first floor. The team noticed that many houses were still reeling under water.

The GHMC officials, who accompanied the central team, said the inundation of colonies was mainly due to breaching of the Palle Cheruvu tank. The central team inspected the damages to properties, household articles and vehicles and also severely damaged roads and drains.

The team visited Balapur, Hafeez Baba Nagar colonies in the old city, which were inundated due to breach of various tanks nearby. Praveen Vasishtra, the team leader, suggested taking up of permanent measures to avoid breaches of tanks in future.