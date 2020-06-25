Sections
Home / India News / Telangana Police Academy chief seeks premature retirement

Telangana Police Academy chief seeks premature retirement

Sources close to IPS officer V K Singh said he was upset at being denied promotion.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:37 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Telangana State Police Academy Director Vinoy Kumar Singh said he will retire on October 2. (Representative Image/HT PHOTO)

Senior Indian Police Service officer and director of Telangana State Police Academy Vinoy Kumar Singh on Wednesday announced his resignation saying he does not want to be “burden on the government”.

In his letter to Union home secretary, a copy of which was marked to Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar, the 1987-batch IPS officer said he was seeking premature retirement from the service with effect from October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said he had joined the police department as a regular recruit in the Telangana cadre with great hopes to change the police system but he thought he had failed in his ambitions.

“The Telangana government has also not been much impressed with my services. My advice to better the services in the government also did not cut much ice. Perhaps, my opinion was not considered worth it. I have my considered opinion that I should not be a burden on the government and the government, too, should not be burdened with worthless people,” Singh said.



The IPS officer said after retirement, he would like to work for reforms among the people and service to Telangana. “So, I decided to opt for pre-mature retirement,” he said.

Stating that he had nothing against any government, Singh thanked the Telangana government “for the best treatment” it had given to him.

Sources close to Singh said he was upset at being denied promotion to the rank of Director General of Police. On May 21, too, he had written a letter to the chief secretary requesting that he be promoted to the DGP rank in accordance with the seniority and eligibility.

