Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Telangana Police rescue 5-year-old girl made to work as domestic help, abused

Telangana Police rescue 5-year-old girl made to work as domestic help, abused

The minor girl had burn wounds and stitches on her body, said police.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 07:45 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Hyderabad

A five-year-old child labourer was rescued in Telangana on Friday (PTI (Representational image))

Police on Friday rescued a five-year-old who was employed as a domestic help here by a physically challenged woman who also beat her up.

The minor girl had been working for a woman named Seema at Wahed Nagar area of Chaderghat Police Station limits.

Polishetty Sateesh, Inspector, Chaderghat Police Station speaking to ANI over phone said, “We received a complaint at around 3:30 PM on Friday that a 5-year-old girl was being used as a child labourer and physically abused by a physically challenged lady named Seema.”

“We immediately raided her residence and rescued the child and handed her over to the Child welfare, A case has been registered and an investigation underway,” the inspector said.



Police said that the girl had burn wounds and stitches on her body.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Will closed-door sport drive fans away?
Jun 13, 2020 08:00 IST
Protests and a violent arrest reveal Canada’s racial cracks
Jun 13, 2020 07:59 IST
Peon’s daughter takes over Kangra SDM office for a day
Jun 13, 2020 07:57 IST
‘Final gift’: Widow of Chinese Covid-19 whistleblower doctor gives birth
Jun 13, 2020 07:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.