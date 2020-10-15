Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Telangana rains: CM KCR writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to release Rs 1,350 crore for relief work

Telangana rains: CM KCR writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to release Rs 1,350 crore for relief work

Rao also held a high-level review meeting in Hyderabad to take stock of flood situation in the state. The chief minister has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Residents are evacuated from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, the capital of the southern state of Telangana, October 15, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said the state has suffered losses of Rs 5,000 crore due to the heavy rainfall and flash floods and has urged the Centre to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately to support the relief and rehabilitation works in process.

Rao also held a high-level review meeting in Hyderabad to take stock of flood situation in the state. The chief minister has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Incessant rain wreaked havoc in Telangana and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. The excessive rains flooded the state’s capital Hyderabad, the home of major IT companies.

PM Modi, in a telephonic conversation with CM Rao, assured the state that all possible support and help in relief and rescue operations.

“Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

As many as nine people were killed when a wall collapsed on them in Hyderabad and 10 others died from electrocution and drowning caused by intense rains, according to AFP. Many stranded people were evacuated from different parts of Telangana and rushed to safety spot.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India rebuts China on claim over Arunachal, Ladakh with a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 19:00 IST
Farooq Abdullah declares alliance with Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir
Oct 15, 2020 18:53 IST
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Oct 15, 2020 18:57 IST
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
Oct 15, 2020 18:08 IST

latest news

vivo launches slimmest phone in category with a game-changing 44MP Eye Autofocus selfie camera
Oct 15, 2020 19:01 IST
Power outage, mobile service disruption affect WFH residents in Pune
Oct 15, 2020 18:59 IST
Zoji La tunnel to give more teeth to Indian army in Ladakh, says Kargil DC
Oct 15, 2020 18:52 IST
Trial of the Chicago 7 review: Aaron Sorkin delivers 5 star entertainment
Oct 15, 2020 18:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.