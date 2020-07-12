Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative

According to the Raj Bhavan official, a total of 395 people from Raj Bhavan, including the Governor and her family members, underwent tests and of them, 347 people tested negative and the remaining 48 tested positive. (HT PHOTO.)

As many as 48 people from the Telangana Raj Bhavan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. However, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and her family members tested negative for the disease.

Those who tested Covid-19 positive include 28 security personnel and 10 from other departments in the Governor’s office, the rest being their family members, an official from Raj Bhavan familiar with the development said.

On Sunday, Telangana reported 1,269 positive cases for Covid-19, besides eight deaths, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 34,671 and the death toll to 356. Greater Hyderabad alone reported 800 cases, while neighbouring Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts registered 132 and 94 positive cases respectively.

According to the Raj Bhavan official, a total of 395 people from Raj Bhavan, including the Governor and her family members, underwent tests and of them, 347 people tested negative and the remaining 48 tested positive. While 20 patients were sent to the government Ayurveda hospital for treatment, the others were advised treatment in home isolation, the official said.

The Governor tweeted that she had tested negative. “I got tested today for Covid-19 and negative. I appeal to people who are in Red Zones or with contact history to kindly get it done at the earliest. Early diagnosis not only protects us but also others. Don’t hesitate! Test yourself Motivate others! Follow 4Ts TEST TRACE TREAT TEACH (sic),” she tweeted.

For the last few days, the Governor has been personally monitoring the situation in the state and visiting medical facilities. Last week, she visited Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), where doctors were affected and were under treatment.

Several elected representatives, staff of ministers have tested positive in the last few weeks in Telangana. A few security personnel at the chief minister’s official residence also tested Covid-19 positive.

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,933 positive cases, the highest-ever number in a single day so far. The state also reported 19 deaths, the highest ever single-day toll. In all, the state has reported a total number of 29,168 positive cases and a death toll of 328 till date.

So far, 15,412 coronavirus infected patients have recovered in the state, leaving 13,428 active cases. The gross 29,168 positive cases included 26,336 locals, 2,403 from other states and 429 foreign returnees.

Kurnool has the highest number of 3,405 positive cases, followed by Anantapur with 3,290 cases and Guntur with 3,019 cases. The state so far tested 11,53,849 samples with a positivity rate of 2.53 per cent, however, the recovery rate slumped to 52.84 per cent.