Telangana reports 14 deaths, 154 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, state tally now at 3,650

The number of deaths due to Covid-19, which were just 34 on May 18, has now reached 137 – a massive increase by 104 deaths in a span of 20 days. In the last five days alone, as many as 45 deaths were reported in the state.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 00:30 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Of the 154 coronavirus positive cases reported on Sunday, 132 were from areas under GHMC, 12 from Rangareddy, three from Medchal, two from Yadadri and one each from Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool and Karimnagar. (ANI PHOTO.)

Telangana on Sunday reported 14 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest-ever number of fatalities in a single day in the state, taking the overall death toll due to the deadly virus to 137.

According to an official bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday night, as many as 154 new Covid-19 cases have been detected, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to 3,650.

What is more alarming is that there has been a steep rise in the number of deaths over the last 20 days after the lifting of lockdown restrictions on May 17.

The number of deaths due to Covid-19, which were just 34 on May 18, has now reached 137 – a massive increase by 104 deaths in a span of 20 days. In the last five days alone, as many as 45 deaths were reported in the state.



Similarly, the number of Covid-19 positive cases which were just 1,661 on May 18 has now gone up by more than double to reach 3,650 – a massive jump of nearly 1,989 cases.

Of the 154 coronavirus positive cases reported today, 132 were from areas under GHMC, 12 from Rangareddy, three from Medchal, two from Yadadri and one each from Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool and Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, 32 patients were discharged on Sunday which has taken the number of recovered patients to 1,742. As such, there are 1,771 active patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, the bulletin said.

Director of medical and health department, G Srinivasa Rao, attributed the steep rise in the number of deaths and positive cases to increased movement of people from all walks of life and of all age groups from one place to another, after the relaxations in lockdown 4.0

“People are travelling across the state and some of them are not following basic preventive measures like wearing a mask, maintaining safe physical distance and overcrowding. This has resulted in a surge in the cases since relaxation of lockdown,” he said.

