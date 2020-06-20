Sections
Home / India News / Telangana sees 546 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; state tally crosses 7,000-mark

Telangana sees 546 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; state tally crosses 7,000-mark

In the last 24 hours, 154 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Telangana.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On Friday, in a major spike in coronavirus cases, Telangana saw 499 new Covid-19 positive patients and three deaths being reported, taking the infection count in the state to 6,526. (AFP PHOTO.)

Telangana reported 546 fresh Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 7,072, according to the Public Health and Family Welfare department of the state.

With Saturday’s five new fatalities, the death toll in Telangana has now climbed to 203.

There are at present 3,363 active Covid-19 cases in the state and a total of 3,506 people have been cured and discharged.

In the last 24 hours, 154 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection.



On Friday, in a major spike in coronavirus cases, Telangana saw 499 new Covid-19 positive patients and three deaths being reported, taking the infection count in the state to 6,526 and death toll to 198.

Out of the 499 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the hotbed of the infection in the state, accounted for almost 329 cases, followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 129 cases.

A government bulletin said 2,477 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, at least 53,757 samples have been tested till date on Saturday.

According to the bulletin, nearly 34 hospitals have been identified by the government for treating Covid-19 patients

India on Saturday recorded 14,516 new cases of the Covid-19 disease in the biggest single-day spike so far, taking the country’s infection tally to 395,048, Union health ministry data showed.

There were 375 fatalities between Friday and Saturday morning, the health ministry’s data indicated, which pushed the death toll in the country to 12,948.

On Friday, the country’s recovery rate, which is the ratio of the number of patients recovered to the number of patients infected, was 53.79%.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China looks for superspreader link in latest surge
Jun 21, 2020 00:17 IST
30-year-old man held with 26 banned injections, country-made pistol in Chandigarh
Jun 21, 2020 00:17 IST
PMO says PM’s comments interpreted mischievously
Jun 21, 2020 00:16 IST
Coming up: New containment plan for Mumbai
Jun 21, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.