Telangana sees 546 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; state tally crosses 7,000-mark

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On Friday, in a major spike in coronavirus cases, Telangana saw 499 new Covid-19 positive patients and three deaths being reported, taking the infection count in the state to 6,526. (AFP PHOTO.)

Telangana reported 546 fresh Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 7,072, according to the Public Health and Family Welfare department of the state.

With Saturday’s five new fatalities, the death toll in Telangana has now climbed to 203.

There are at present 3,363 active Covid-19 cases in the state and a total of 3,506 people have been cured and discharged.

In the last 24 hours, 154 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Out of the 499 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the hotbed of the infection in the state, accounted for almost 329 cases, followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 129 cases.

A government bulletin said 2,477 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, at least 53,757 samples have been tested till date on Saturday.

According to the bulletin, nearly 34 hospitals have been identified by the government for treating Covid-19 patients

India on Saturday recorded 14,516 new cases of the Covid-19 disease in the biggest single-day spike so far, taking the country’s infection tally to 395,048, Union health ministry data showed.

There were 375 fatalities between Friday and Saturday morning, the health ministry’s data indicated, which pushed the death toll in the country to 12,948.

On Friday, the country’s recovery rate, which is the ratio of the number of patients recovered to the number of patients infected, was 53.79%.