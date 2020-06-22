Sections
Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases

With the case count increasing day by day, Telangana’s coronavirus tally has hit an all time high, taking the state’s count to 7,892.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The weekend also saw seven new fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s death toll to 210. (HT PHOTO.)

Telangana on Sunday recorded its biggest-ever spike of coronavirus cases in a single day with 730 people testing positive for Covid-19, the state health department said.

The state had recorded the highest single-day surge on Saturday with 546 coronavirus cases. The previous highest was on Friday with 499 Covid-19 positive cases.

The state had recorded the highest single-day surge on Saturday with 546 coronavirus cases. The previous highest was on Friday with 499 Covid-19 positive cases.

ALSO READ | Telangana tightens restrictions in govt offices as Covid-19 cases on the rise



The weekend also saw seven new fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s death toll to 210.



According to the director of public health, 3,297 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, taking the total figure of tests to 57,054.

There are 3,861 active cases in Telangana and 3,731 people have recovered from the infection and been discharged, the state health department said.

In the last 24 hours, 225 people were discharged and with this the total recoveries in the state have risen to 3,731. Currently 3,861 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ | Telangana sees 546 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; state tally crosses 7,000-mark

On Sunday, two Telangana ministers were critical of BJP president JP Nadda for making an “irresponsible” statement on the state’s handling of the Covid-19 situation and asked him not to play politics over the issue.

Health minister E. Rajender and finance minister Harish Rao questioned the BJP chief over the handling of Covid-19 in BJP-ruled states.

The two ministers reacted to remarks made on Saturday by Nadda while addressing a virtual rally to highlight the achievements of the Modi government in the first year of its second term.

Rajender said it was unfortunate that at a time when the entire country is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP president made an uncalled for statement.

