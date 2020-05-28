Telangana sees sharp spike of 107 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths in single day

The number of deaths and positive cases in Telangana has been rising steeply after the commencement of Lockdown 4.0 on May 18, with a lot of relaxations on the movement of people including commencement of passenger trains, Vande Bharat flights bringing stranded Indians from abroad and restoration of intra-state bus services. (PTI PHOTO.)

Telangana witnessed a sharp spike in the number of deaths and Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday – with a total of six deaths and 107 positive cases, the highest single-day jump, an official bulletin released by the state medical and health department said.

The previous highest death toll due to Covid-19 in a single day in Telangana was also six, recorded on March 30. Similarly, the largest number of positive cases for Covid-19 recorded previously was 79 on May 11.

However, the department has not disclosed from where these fresh six deaths were reported, their age group and their other ailments.

The number of deaths and positive cases in Telangana has been rising steeply after the commencement of Lockdown 4.0 on May 18, with a lot of relaxations on the movement of people including commencement of passenger trains, Vande Bharat flights bringing stranded Indians from abroad and also restoration of intra-state bus services.

In the last 10 days, as many as 29 deaths and 547 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Telangana.

The state government has attributed this steep rise in the number of deaths and positive cases to the large scale return of migrant labourers from other states, particularly Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat, foreign evacuees and deportees from Saudi Arabia, many of whom had tested positive.

As many as 297 out of the total number of 2,139 positive cases recorded till now, are that of migrants (173), foreign evacuees (30) and deported people from Saudi Arabia (94).

“On Wednesday alone, out of 107 positive cases reported in the state, 68 cases are that of Saudi Arabia deportees (49) and migrants (19). Only 39 cases belong to the local Telangana people, mostly from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC),” the official bulletin said.

The government said as many as 458 deportees were airlifted from Saudi Arabia and they have been quarantined in government quarantine centres in the state. Of them, 94 deportees have tested positive for Covid-9 and are being treated.

Similarly, large numbers of migrant workers are returning from various other states of the country. These migrants are being home quarantined and monitored by the district authorities. Symptomatic migrants are being tested. Majority of the migrants are arriving from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Bihar etc.

The department has requested the people to inform the local authorities in case they identify any persons and migrants who have recently arrived in the towns and villages.