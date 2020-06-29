Sections
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 17:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Many markets in Hyderabad have decided on a voluntary lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19. (HT PHOTO)

A day after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state will not be lifted after June 30, the government on Monday announced the extension of the lockdown till July 31.

Maharashtra remains India’s worst-hit state by the Covid-19 pandemic with over 1.64 lakh cases out of the country’s tally of 5.48 lakh.

Maharashtra became the latest state to extend the lockdown to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases.

West Bengal and Jharkhand had already extended the lockdown till July 31.



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has also asked the Centre to stop international repatriation flights as well as domestic flights to Kolkata from states with a high Covid-19 infection rate till July 31. Bengal has recorded over 17,000 cases so far.

Tamil Nadu has chosen to enforce the lockdown selectively in a few Covid-19 hotspots.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is expected to take a decision on extending the lockdown in Tamil nadu after holding discussions with experts from the medical field on Monday. The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at over 82,000.

In Assam, the government imposed a total lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) district which includes Guwahati for 14 days from June 28 following a sharp rise in the number of infections that have taken the tally past 7,000.

In Delhi, where chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had ruled out another lockdown, the government has declared that schools in will remain closed till July 31 in view of the Covid-19 situation while online classes and activities shall continue.

The number of Covid-19 containment zones in the national capital has increased by 141 to 421 over the weekend after a re-mapping of such areas. Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has crossed 83,000.

In Telangana where the number of Covid-19 cases is over 14,000, the government is planning to reimpose lockdown in Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation limits for at least 15 days. On June 26, many shopkeepers associations in Hyderabad announced a voluntary lockdown for a period ranging from seven to 10 days as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

