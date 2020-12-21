Sections
Tell me the place and time: Sisodia to BJP leader's offer over debate on Uttarakhand's development

Tell me the place and time: Sisodia to BJP leader’s offer over debate on Uttarakhand’s development

Sisodia had on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress and said the parties had looted the hill state for 20 years.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 15:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also said that his party will contest assembly polls in Uttarakhand in 2022. (ANI)

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday accepted the offer of Uttarakhand cabinet minister Madan Kaushik for a discussion on the development works done by the Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government in the hill state.

“I’m happy that Uttarakhand minister Madan Kaushik ji has accepted the challenge and offered to debate on the development works in the field of Education, Health, Power, Water, Employment undertaken by the chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. I request him to tell me the place and time for the discussion,” the AAP minister tweeted.

 

Sisodia had on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress and said the parties had looted the hill state for 20 years. The AAP leader, who was on a visit to the hill state’s capital of Dehradun for the first time, said both the parties did nothing for the development of Uttarakhand. During a media interaction in Dehradun, Sisodia challenged Rawat for an open debate, saying he should name five development works that he undertook since the inception of his tenure in 2017. Sisodia was on a two-day visit to the state.

“I have been to Uttarakhand a few times and have met people there. They have complained that state CM Trivendra Singh Rawat hasn’t done anything. They are calling him ‘zero work chief minister’,” the deputy chief minister of Delhi was quoted by ANI saying on Monday.

'Government of zero work': Manish Sisodia slams Uttarakhand CM

Sisodia also said that his party will contest assembly polls in Uttarakhand in 2022 as he claimed that the people are looking for a change and they are ‘disappointed’ with both the BJP and Congress. ANI also cited him saying that the party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to contest all 70 seats in the Uttarakhand assembly elections.

