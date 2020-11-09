Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19

Popular Telugu actor and former Union minister K Chiranjeevi on Monday announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was asymptomatic.

In a statement, Chiranjeevi, a megastar in Telugu film industry, said he had taken a test for Covid-19 before resuming shooting for his upcoming film Acharya as per the health protocol.

“Unfortunately, I tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home,” he said.

He requested all those who had met him in the last five days to also undergo Covid-19 test. “Will update you on my recovery soon,” he said.

It was only on Saturday evening that Chiranjeevi, along with another senior actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, had met Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the latter’s camp office in Hyderabad, to discuss the situation in the Telugu film industry in the wake of Covid-19 situation.

In the meeting, the visuals of which were released to the media, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and the chief minister were seen together closely without wearing any masks. KCR’s nephew and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh was also there as they were walking out of the meeting hall.

The actors also handed over cheques on behalf of the Telugu film industry to the CM’s Relief Fund to take up relief works in the recently flood-hit areas of Hyderabad and parts of Telangana.

The chief minister gave his consent to resume film shootings and opening of theatres to screen films with all precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He also asked them to send a delegation of film personalities to study the film city in Bulgaria so that a similar film city could be opened in 1,500-2,000 acres on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi had floated Praja Rajyam Party in 2008 and contested 2009 assembly elections in combined Andhra Pradesh but achieved little success. He merged his party with the Congress in 2012 and was nominated as Rajya Sabha member by the UPA government in April 2012.

He served as Union minister of state for tourism in the Manmohan Singh cabinet between October 2012 and May 2014. After the UPA lost power in 2014, Chiranjeevi dropped out from active politics and returned to films.

Since 2016, he acted in a couple of films which were big hits and after completion of his Rajya Sabha term in 2018 he did not take any interest in politics. ‘Acharya’ is his third movie after quitting politics.

Chiranjeevi’s youngest brother Pawan Kalyan, who is also a popular actor, is the president of Jana Sena Party which failed to make a mark in the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. His party is now in alliance with the BJP.