Temperature falls in North India, snowfall in Himachal, Shimla records -4.4° C

Several high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Tuesday and temperatures dropped in many places in north India, including Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

The minimum temperature in the national capital dipped to 13 degrees Celsius, three down from that of Monday, as noted by IMD.

“Shimla recorded -4.4 degree Celsius and Manali recorded -1.5 degree Celsius. There has also been a dip of nearly 10 degrees during day time. Higher regions like Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti may receive rainfall in the next few days,” Manmohan Singh, Himachal Pradesh Director of Indian Meteorological Department, said to ANI.

Owing to heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were stranded at Kedarnath.

In Rajasthan, Mount Abu was recorded as the coldest place with four degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, most of the western Himalayas including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received snowfall.

South India received splashes of rain. IMD said, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh, with Tuticorin, Madurai, Ongole, Khozikode, Kanyakumari, Coonoor and Nellore, among other areas, received four cm or more rainfall since Monday. The department has also predicted rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and other states in the south.

The Western Himalayas under the influence of western disturbances that cleared the polluted air in the Delhi-NCR region is likely to receive light isolated to scattered rain or snow till November 20.