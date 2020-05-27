Temperature rise in Himachal above normal, says IMD

In the last three to four days, temperatures have been rising in Himachal Pradesh. (HT photo)

Temperatures are rising in Himachal Pradesh by 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal, said Manmohan Singh, Director of IMD Shimla.

“In the last three to four days, temperatures have been rising in Himachal Pradesh. Maximum temperature in Shimla was 28.4 degrees Celsius that is 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal. This season’s highest temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius in the state was recorded in Una,” Singh told ANI.

In Bihar, a maximum temperature of 41.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Muzaffarpur, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

On the other hand, Delhi sizzled at 47.6 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

