Temperature set to fall over NW India marginally this week

Temperature set to fall over NW India marginally this week

The national Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees C, 1 degree C below normal on Monday early morning. The minimum temperature is likely to fall further, as November approaches

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:49 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vehicles ply on Jalandhar-New Delhi National Highway, amid hazy weather conditions, on October 24. (PTI)

Night and day temperatures are likely to fall marginally this week, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi.

The national Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius (C), 1 degree C below normal on Monday early morning. The minimum temperature is likely to fall further, as November approaches.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, has forecast that there would be a gradual dip in both maximum and minimum temperatures by up to 3 degrees C over the next three-four days in the north-western parts of the country.

Also read: Delhi chokes on particles as farm fires rage in Punjab and Haryana



In Delhi, the minimum temperature has been below normal since October 23.



On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 13.8 degrees C, three degrees C below normal. The lowest temperature recorded in October was 9.4 degrees C on October 31, 1937.

A feeble western disturbance is affecting the north-western region.

The weather condition will largely remain dry over the region. Scientists said both day and night temperatures would fall further.

“The minimum temperature did not fall much on Monday, but there will be a gradual dip. Nights will record a higher dip than day temperatures. We are assessing what impact the western disturbance had in the upper reaches,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, Delhi.

Most parts of north-western India, including Baghpat, Bhiwadi, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Faridabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Hisar, have recorded very poor quality air on Monday morning. Moradabad is in the severe category, as it has recorded 419 on the air quality index (AQI).

AQI between 301 and 400 and 401 and 500 are considered in the very poor and severe category, respectively.

