Temple bhoomi pujan will pave way for ‘Ram rajya’: Sumitra Mahajan

The foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday will pave the way for the concept of Ram Rajya to take shape in the country, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said.

Mahajan, who watched the live telecast of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony in Ayodhya with other party leaders here, told this to reporters.

“After years of penance by many people, the construction of Ram temple finally began in Ayodhya. People across the world are feeling happy and satisfied over it,” she said.

“All of us dream for Ram rajya in the country. Now it will start taking shape as the feeling for it in everybody’s heart is growing,” Mahajan said.

Earlier, BJP workers burst firecrackers to express happiness over the Ram temple ground breaking ceremony.