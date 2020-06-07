Sections
Home / India News / Ten new Covid-19 cases take Mumbai’s Dharavi’s coronavirus count to 1,899

At least, 71 people have succumbed to the highly infectious disease in Asia’s largest slum dwelling till date.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,739 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 82,968, the state health department said. (HT PHOTO.)

Mumbai’s Dharavi recorded 10 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the city’s slums to 1,899.

A day earlier, on Friday, 20 people had tested positive for the Covid-19 disease in Dharavi, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,739 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 82,968, the state health department said.



As Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit Covid-19 state in the country, it is inching closer towards overtaking China’s tally of over 83,000 cases.

Maharashtra recorded 120 deaths on Saturday, with the total fatalities now at 2,969.

According to the health department’s bulletin, 2,234 people were discharged on Saturday after recovering from the infectious disease.

Currently, there are 42,600 active cases in the state.

Mumbai’s Covid-19 case count reached 47,128 on Saturday after 1,274 new cases being detected in the last 24 hours.

With 57 new deaths, total fatalities in the city stands at 1,575.

