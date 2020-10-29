Sections
Tension in Bagnan in Howrah as BJP calls for bandh after party worker is killed

Police have arrested one person after a BJP worker who was shot at near his home in Bagnan town on October 24. succumbed at a Kolkata hospital on October 28.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 11:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The BJP’s bandh call in Howrah district’s Bagnan town has raised tension and led to the deployment of a heavy police force. (HT PHOTO)

The Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal has called for a 12-hour bandh in Howrah district’s Bagnan town on Thursday after a party worker was shot dead allegedly by goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Authorities have deployed large police contingents including RAF personnel and water-canons in the area to thwart any law and order violation. With tension brewing in the area, many shops remained closed.

The BJP has brought out multiple small rallies. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president in Bengal and member of Parliament Saumitra Khan is likely to reach Bagnan later in the day.

Police said that Kinkar Majhi was shot at near his home in Bagnan on October 24. He succumbed at a Kolkata hospital on October 28. Police have arrested one person.



While BJP alleged that Majhi was shot dead by TMC goons, the ruling party leaders said that the murder was the fallout of a property dispute and had nothing to do with politics.

“There has been no effect of the bandh. Police will take action if any one tries to disrupt public life, violate law and break Covid-19 restrictions,” said Rana Mukherjee, additional superintendent of police of Howrah (rural).

In some area scuffle and heated altercation broke out when police stopped BJP rallies.

