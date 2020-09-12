Sections
Terror hideout busted in J-K’s Poonch, arms and ammunition recovered

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 21:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The recoveries included three Chinese pistols, six pistol magazines, 70 pistol rounds, eleven hand grenades. (HT Photo)

Security forces on Saturday busted a terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and recovered arms and ammunition. They also arrested two overground workers.

“On specific input, joint operation, comprising the Army, Mendhar police and SOG Jammu, was launched to intercept the couriers of arms, ammunition and explosives along with other subversive material,” said a spokesman.

Security forces were deputed to intercept the couriers of these materials along with arms, ammunition, explosives and other material to be used in subversive activities.

The consignment was supposed to be carried from forward area to hinterland for subversive activities, the spokesman added.



“As of now, two accused have been apprehended and arms and ammunition have been recovered from them,” he said.

In this connection, case FIR 217/ 2020 under relevant sections of Unlawful Activity Prevention Act has been registered at Mendhar police station.

The recoveries included three Chinese pistols, six pistol magazines, 70 pistol rounds, eleven hand grenades, one IED, one wireless set, two batteries, one mobile phone, pen drive, charger, two flags and other related materials to Improvised explosive device (IED). Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

