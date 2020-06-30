Terror launch pads across LoC active, but we are ready, says J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists from launch pads across the Line of Control will be foiled. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that the union territory’s anti-infiltration grid is intact despite active terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan trying to infiltrate terrorists.

“Our anti-infiltration grid is intact on the border and in the hinterland but at the same time launch pads of Pakistan are also active and they keep trying to push terrorists to this side. Our security forces have foiled their sinister designs and will keep doing so,” he told reporters after reviewing the security scenario along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland in Poonch.

Singh said that the anti-terror operations are on at full throttle in Kashmir and 128 terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces so far this year.

“In Kashmir region 48 terrorists have been eliminated this month. Till June the security forces have eliminated 128 terrorists, out of whom 70 belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen, 20 each from Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba and remaining from other groups,” he said.

The DGP further informed that the two terrorists killed in an operation in Bijbehara on Tuesday were the ones involved in the killing of a five-year-old boy and a CRPF jawan on Sunday.

“Similarly, in Acchabal operation we eliminated the last militant of Doda district and have made the region terror free for now,” he added.

He said security forces have been successful in eliminating militants in large numbers in South Kashmir.

“And the positive development is that the naïve and gullible youth, who used to be brainwashed by the terrorists and their OGWs are not taking up arms. Their number has come down drastically. They have been motivated by their families and security forces to lead a normal and productive life,” said the DGP.

He said that among the new recruits from South Kashmir only 24 remain active and they will be dealt with accordingly.