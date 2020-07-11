Terror launch pads across LoC full, says top army commander in Kashmir

Major General Virendra Vats GOC 19 Infantry Division, Baramulla said there could be 250 to 300 terrorists in their launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)

A top army general in Jammu and Kashmir said Saturday that terror launch pads across the LoC are full and there could be close to 300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate in the Naugam sector of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Inputs indicate that their launch pads are fully occupied. If we have to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists presently occupying the launch pads,” Major General Virendra Vats GOC 19 Infantry Division, Baramulla, said according to ANI.

General Vats’ comment came shortly after army troopers killed two terrorists who tried to infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector.

The general said it launched its operation after detecting suspicious movement along the LoC.

“Today, our troops along the LoC Naugam sector detected suspicious movement originating from Pakistani post in the area. Apt response was taken to eliminate two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate by cutting an anti-infiltration fence,” General Vats said.

He said the army seized two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and ammunition after the gunfight.

On June 30, Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh had said that Jammu and Kashmir’s anti-infiltration grid is intact despite active terror launch pads across the LoC and Pakistan trying to infiltrate terrorists.