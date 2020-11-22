Sections
Home / India News / Terrorist apprehended in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district

Terrorist apprehended in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district

Chinar Corps tweeted that the security forces launched a joint operation on Saturday night at Chatpura Mohalla of Pulwama and detained a person.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

File photo: A security personnel stands guard in Jammu. (ANI)

A terrorist was apprehended in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district following information from the interrogation of his associate, army officials said on Sunday.

“A joint operation was launched late evening on 21 Nov 20 based on intelligence inputs about the presence of a person from Handwara, who was actively involved with terrorists. Cordon was established and the person was apprehended,” it said.

The army said that the spot interrogation of the person revealed the presence of a terrorist in a nearby religious school.



“During further search operation, a terrorist (name withheld) was apprehended,” it said.

The joint operation has ended.

On Saturday, police in South Kashmir’s Awantipora arrested two militant associates linked to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan, resident of Wagad Tral, and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh, resident of Chatlam Pampore, the police said that they were providing logistic support and shelter besides transporting of arms and ammunition to the militants in Pampore and Tral areas.

The police said they were also found involved in passing sensitive information to the JeM.

