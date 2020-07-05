Sections
Terrorist dead, two soldiers injured in Kulgam encounter

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:00 IST

Srinagar

An unidentified militant was killed and two soldiers injured in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Officials from the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir police launched a search operation in Arreh village in the district following information about the presence of militants in the area, Gurinderpal Singh, Kulgam’s superintendent of police, said.



During the operation, the militants opened fire on the security personnel. A militant was killed in retaliatory firing, Singh said.

There are two to three militants present in the village, people familiar with the matter said.

The encounter has come a day after police and CRPF personnel on Friday killed a local militant Zahid Dass in Malbagh on the outskirts of the city. His accomplices, however, managed to escape under the cover of darkness. One CRPF jawan was also killed in the encounter.

On Thursday, Kashmir inspector general Vijay Kumar said that security forces have prepared a list of top militants and commanders who will be neutralized in the coming months. Many top commanders of different militant outfits have been neutralised over the last few months, Kumar said, adding that about half of those killed belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

In last six months, over 100 militants have been killed in different encounters. According to police data, there has been a nearly 50% decline in local recruitment.

