Terrorist hideout busted, 5 LeT militant associates held in J-K

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the hideout, an official said. (ANI)

Security forces on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout and arrested five militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said.

Acting on a credible input, security forces arrested a militant associate identified as Zahoor Wani from village Arizal of the district. On his disclosure, the militant hideout was busted, an official said.

During the course of the investigation, four more militant associates identified as Younis Mir, Aslam Sheikh, Parvaiz Sheikh and Rehman Lone were arrested. They all are residents of Khansahib area of the district, he said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the hideout, he added. As per police records, they were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active LeT militants in the area, the official said.

He said a case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.