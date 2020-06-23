Sections
Home / India News / Terrorist hideout busted in near J-K’s Srinagar, weapons recovered: Army

Terrorist hideout busted in near J-K’s Srinagar, weapons recovered: Army

The Chinar Corps of the army tweeted that the joint operation was launched in the morning in Harwan, which is about 19km from Srinagar city.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 13:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This comes after three terrorists were killed in a gunfight in Srinagar after they refused to surrender on Sunday. This was the second such operation in the city in just over a month. (REUTERS)

Security forces have busted an active terrorist hideout and recovered warlike stores in an area on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

The Chinar Corps of the army tweeted that the joint operation was launched in the morning in Harwan, which is about 19km from Srinagar city.

“Op Harwan (#Srinagar). Joint Operation launched today early morning on own sources inputs corroborated by @JmuKmrPolice,” it said.

“An active hideout busted & warlike stores - UBGL with grenades, GPS, AK magazine & administrative stores recovered. Joint operation in progress,” it added.



This comes after three terrorists were killed in a gunfight in Srinagar after they refused to surrender on Sunday. This was the second such operation in the city in just over a month.

Vijay Kumar, Kashmir’s inspector general of police, said one of the terrorists was a local resident and involved in the killing of two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near the city’s Pandach Chowk during Ramzan May 20.

He was identified as Shakoor Farooq Langoo of Bharthana near Srinagar. The second militant, Shahid Ahmad Bhat, was a resident of Semthan Bijbehara in South Kashmir, while the third person was yet to be identified.

They were affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen, a banned local group, and the Kashmir unit of the Islamic State, according to the police, who said the terrorists were working jointly.

Security forces have stepped up the offensive in the Kashmir Valley and killed more than 100 terrorists in operations since the beginning of this year.

Several of these encounters have taken place in south Kashmir, which is considered the hotbed of militancy in the region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Decision on scrapping remaining Class 12 exams likely on Wednesday, Centre, CBSE tell SC
Jun 23, 2020 13:07 IST
CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020 declared at cgbse.nic.in, check full details here
Jun 23, 2020 13:03 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Baba Ramdev launches Ayurvedic medicine that claims to cure Covid-19 and all the latest news
Jun 23, 2020 13:03 IST
UP govt primary, upper primary schools to reopen from July 1 only for principals, teachers and not for students
Jun 23, 2020 12:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.