Home / India News / Terrorist killed, another surrenders during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist killed, another surrenders during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

A joint operation was launched by the security forces at Noorpora in the district’s Awantipora area on the basis of inputs provided by police, the Army said.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Srinagar

Army personnel rush towards an encounter site in Srinagar. (ANI/ Representative image)

An unidentified terrorist was killed, while another surrendered during an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

While one terrorist was eliminated during the gunbattle, another ultra responded to appeal for surrender.

“The terrorist, a resident of Gulshanpora area, was apprehended,” he said.

The apprehended terrorist had been missing since September 25 this year, he added.

One AK rifle and other incriminating material were recovered from the scene of the encounter, the spokesperson said.

