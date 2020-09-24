Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Awantipora

A terrorist was gunned down in an encounter in Awantipora on Thursday morning. (ANI Photo)

A terrorist was killed in an encounter at Maghama area of Tral, Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Kashmir Zone Police said that the encounter was underway. “Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” the police said.

“#TralEncounterUpdate: #Encounter at #Machama concluded without any collateral damage. #Arms & ammunition recovered. Search is still going on,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier on September 22, an unidentified terrorist was killed by the security forces in an encounter in Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. On September 17, three terrorists were killed in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar during a joint cordon and search operation by Srinagar Police and CRPF which turned into an encounter.

