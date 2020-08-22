Sections
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times Srinagar

An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. (HT file photo)

A terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.

The encounter in Saloosa area of Kreeri of Baramulla is underway and at least three terrorists are believed to be trapped, they added.

Personnel of Indian Army’s 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint operation on receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village, officials said.

Saturday’s gunbattle site is close to Watergam Kreeri where five security personnel and three terrorists were killed on Monday when a group of terrorists had targeted the security forces’ joint patrol party. A so-called top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sajjad Haider, was among the terrorists killed in the encounter that day.



More details are awaited.

