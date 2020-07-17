Sections
Terrorist killed in Kashmir during infiltration attempt

Terrorist killed in Kashmir during infiltration attempt

This is the second time in the last five days when army claimed to have averted an infiltration bid on the Line of Control in Kupwara district.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 04:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the terrorists in Keran Sector of Kupwara district of north Kashmir. (PTI File Photo )

Army on Thursday killed a terrorist and foiled an infiltration bid in north Kashmir’s Keran sector, a spokesperson said.

Army spokesperson said that suspicious movement of unidentified persons was detected across the Line of Control at Keran Sector, Kupwara this morning. “Terrorists were trying to infiltrate and were intercepted by own troops and contact was established and the infiltration bid was foiled,” he said adding that one terrorist was killed and an AK recovered.

This is the second time in the last five days when army claimed to have averted an infiltration bid on the Line of Control in Kupwara district.

Army on Saturday morning had killed two infiltrators on the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Naugam sector.



GoC 19, Infantry Division, Major General Varendra Vats soon after killing of two militants had said that there are indications that launching pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are active and 250 to 300 militants are waiting on the launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

