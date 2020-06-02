Sections
Home / India News / Terrorist trying to infiltrate into India killed in south Kashmir’s Tral: Army

Terrorist trying to infiltrate into India killed in south Kashmir’s Tral: Army

Pakistan on Sunday carried out heavy shelling in four sectors in Poonch and Rajouri districts. Officials said that over half a dozen villages in forward areas were hit by the overnight shelling.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 08:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File Photo: An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

One terrorist trying to infiltrate into India from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir was killed on Tuesday, the Army said in a statement.

The terrorist was killed in Soyimouh village in south Kashmir’s Tral in a joint operation with the police, the army further said. The operation is still underway.

This is the third encounter in Tral since Saturday.

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.



The ceasefire violation took place at around 8:30 pm when Pakistan Army resorted to firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.

The Pakistani troopers carried out attacks on forward posts with guided missiles, they added.

“At about 2030 hours today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district,” a defence spokesman said.

Pakistan on Sunday carried out heavy shelling in four sectors in Poonch and Rajouri districts, in which a lovcal received splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near his house, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

They said over half a dozen villages in forward areas were hit by the overnight shelling, resulting in partial damage to two houses.

Due to the overnight shelling, panic-stricken people in border areas spent the whole night in bunkers and other safe places, the officials added.

Pakistan had also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni, Qasba and Degwar Sector in Poonch district on Sunday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Five Indian states are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
Jun 02, 2020 10:08 IST
Few Black CEOs from US are speaking out on killings, protests
Jun 02, 2020 10:07 IST
A little robin leads the author to a meaningful existence
Jun 02, 2020 10:05 IST
Copyright extends to theme, plot and storyline of literary works: Bombay HC
Jun 02, 2020 09:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.