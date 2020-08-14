Sections
Terrorists attack police party in J-K’s Nowgam, 2 killed

The attack took place on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam on Friday.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 10:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The area has been cordoned to trace the attackers. (Waseem Andrabi Hindustan/Times)

At least two police personnel have been killed in a terrorists attack that took place on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam. Another has been injured as per reports. The policemen belonged to the 20th battalion of IRP.

The police personnel were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment where two of them were declared dead. The area where the attack took place has been cordoned off.

In a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the attack took place near the Nowgam Bypass.

 



“#Terrorists fired #indiscriminately upon police party near #Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” the tweet read.

