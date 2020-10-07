2 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (ANI photo)

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation in Sugan village in Zainapora area of Shopian district following a tip-off about presence of terrorists, a police spokesperson said.

The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire and security forces retaliated, he added.

Further details are awaited.

(with PTI inputs)