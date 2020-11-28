Terrorists making repeated bids to infiltrate: MM Naravane

MM Naravane said that with the onset of winters, last-ditch attempts are being made to infiltrate before the passes close (PTI)

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that terrorists across the border are making desperate attempts to infiltrate into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt democratic processes.

“With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all efforts made. There are terrorist launch pads and terrorists across the line of control (LoC) making desperate attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt normal democratic processes,” Naravane told mediapersons.

He said that with the onset of winters, last-ditch attempts are being made to infiltrate before the passes close. “It is because of this that they (terrorists) have started moving southwards and are now attempting to infiltrate through lower regions including tunnels across the international border,” Naravane said.

General Naravane reviewed the passing out parade of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala for Autumn Term 2020. A total of 164 trainees comprising Midshipmen of 99th Indian Naval Academy Course and Cadets of 30th Naval Orientation Course became officers on completion of their training.