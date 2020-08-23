Sections
Testing times ahead as NTA gears up to hold key entrance exams amid Covid

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:17 IST

By Amandeep Shukla,

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has geared up to hold key examinations in September amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic even as clamour grows for the deferment of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main).

The agency, which is responsible for conducting entrance examinations for higher educational institutions, is slated to hold the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) from September 6 to 11. The test is for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate, post-graduate, MPhil and PhD courses offered by the University of Delhi.

The NTA also plans to hold entrance exams to undergraduate programme of the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) from September 7 and 8.

From September 16 to 18 and again from September 21 to 25, the agency is scheduled to oversee the UGC-NET examination, which is a national-level exam conducted to select candidates for the post of assistant professor or/and both junior research fellowship in universities and colleges.



While the NEET and JEE register at least 2.5 million candidates on an average, the other tests the NTA is scheduled to hold in the coming months also see participation from hundreds of thousands of candidates.

Meanwhile, political leaders continued to express concern over holding exams during the pandemic. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday sought cancellation of the NEET and JEE on account of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The government is playing with lives of lakhs of students in name of JEE and NEET. I appeal Centre govt to immediately cancel both exams and adopt an alternative admission process,” he tweeted.

